V. EILEEN (MILLER-SUMMERS-DEAN) HARSH, age 96, of Springfield, entered the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ on March 1, 2023. She was born in Enon on June 14, 1926, daughter of the late Clifford W. and Mary O. (Vignon) Miller. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1945. Eileen was a member of the Maiden Lane Church of God during World War II and the 1950's, where she sang in the choir. She was employed by the Ohio Bell Telephone Company, working in Springfield, Dayton and Columbus, and retired after 35 years of service. Eileen was a member of the Ohio Bell Pioneers. When she returned to Springfield in 2013, she became a member of Northside Church of God. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, making gingerbread houses and gardening. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Carol (Summers) (Craig) Hulsebos of San Francisco, CA and son, Mark (Janice) Summers of Springfield; grandson, Jeremiah Summers; great-granddaughter, Paige Patterson. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 11am-Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Eileen's life will begin at Noon. A private burial will take place in the New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



