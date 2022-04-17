HARRY, Janet

HARRY (Kunz), Janet Lee



Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Janet Lee Harry died peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022. Jan was born October 20, 1942, to loving parents



Clifford and Jean Kunz who



preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted



husband of 50 years Tom Harry, younger brother Robert Kunz and younger sister Barbara Kobs (Alan). Jan was the mother of two children, Christopher Harry (Leah Harry) and Sonya Harry (Alison Perkins), and was "Mamo" to four grandchildren Micah and Nate Harry, and Xander and Astrid Harry who were her profound joy. Jan was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She attended North Hills High School, West Virginia Wesleyan College (B.A.), and Boston University School of Theology where she graduated Magna Cum Laude (M.S.T.). Jan had a rich and



diversified career that touched many lives. She was a juvenile probation officer, Acting Director for New Life for Girls,



Christian Educator in 3 churches, adoption worker in



Children's Services, and trainer in volunteer management and conflict resolution. In 1987 she was ordained Deacon in the United Methodist Church, becoming the Rev. Jan Harry, and was co-pastor with Rev. Tom in 2 churches. Valuing cross-cultural experiences, she parented 6 international exchange



students and traveled to 41 countries on 6 continents. She was part of ministry settlement teams supporting refugee families from Vietnam, Iran, and DRC in Africa, and was also President of the Washington/Centerville Diversity Council. Final arrangements are being handled by Tobias Funeral Homes. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 23 at 11am with visitation from 9:30am at Harmony Creek Church U.C.C.



https://www.harmonycreekchurch.org. An informal time of sharing personal life stories will also be held at the church at 5pm. Condolences may be left at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com