Hoy, Harry A.



Harry Allen Hoy, age 98, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 19, 2026 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 7, 1927, the son of the late Daniel Boone and Aurilla (Donaldson) Hoy. Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who devoted his life to his family. He was a proud veteran serving in WWII as a sergeant for the United States Army, stationed in Japan. He worked at Springfield Laundry for 20 years, Chrysler Airtemp in Dayton for 23 years before his retirement. He was an avid woodworker, making furniture, toys and crafts, and especially loved making rocking horses for many family members and friends. He was loved by all the kids in Northridge and was known by all of them as grandpa. Harry coached little league baseball, was involved in Indian Guides and was always lending a helping hand to the Boy Scouts. Harry was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and loved cheering them on, often watching re-runs the day after a game. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Linthicum; sons, Daniel Hoy and Michael (Lisa) Hoy; grandchildren, Chad (Tara) Linthicum, Erika Hoy, Travis Hoy (Samantha) and Tara (Rickey) Lowe; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Piper and Ryder Linthicum, Aubree Satterfield and Aiden Hoy, Presley and Charlee Lowe; sister, Marjorie "June" Barnhart; family friend, Daniel Mattox; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 65 years, Mable Jean (Crosbie) Hoy; son, Richard Hoy; son-in-law, Michael Linthicum; beloved grandson, Joshua Linthicum; siblings, Eileen Barnes, Jane Scarbourgh, Charles Hoy, Robert Hoy, Carol Bechtle, John Hoy, Thomas Hoy. His family would like to give a special thank you to Wooded Glen Health Campus, Gem City Home Health, and his caregiver Haley Elliott for the outstanding care and compassion they have given Harry during this time. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 from 10-11am at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 11am. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his wife. Donations may be made in Harry's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 West Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459 or by visiting www.alz.org. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com