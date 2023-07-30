Harrison, Sammye J.



HARRISON, Sammye J., 87, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. She was a graduate of Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati, Ohio. She attended the University of Cincinnati. She married Stanley M Harrison on February 26, 1956. After marrying, she commuted from Piqua to complete her BFA from Wittenberg University.



Sammye raised 3 children and was actively involved in supporting them in their numerous activities. She was past President of High Street Elementary School PTA and the AAUW. Using her artistic skills, she produced many of the advertisements for Barclay's Men's-Women's Clothiers. Ultimately, As co-owner of Barclay's with her husband Stanley, she opened and ran the Women's Department. Additionally, she was a very active member of the Piqua Country Club and the Nine Hole Golf League. She was active in the Columbian Club, YWCA, YMCA, MainStreet Piqua, and the Piqua Chamber of Commerce. She loved playing bridge and golf. She was always thrilled for the end of the year Nine Hole Golf League Bloody Mary Party. She was past Grand Marshal of the MainStreet Piqua Christmas Parade. She had a green thumb and loved growing orchids and African violets. She was a very active member of Beth Abraham Synagogue and was very committed to raising her family in her faith. She was a snow bird who would spend a portion of each year in Deerfield Beach, Florida.



Her beloved husband, Stanley M. Harrison, predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Tamar Harrison (Andrew Jepsky); son, Norman Harrison; and son, Bert (Terri) Harrison. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren (Kaela, Alexandra, Ellie, Slava and Valentina Harrison, and Lauren Jepsky). She is also survived by brother, Raymond (Lee) Elman and many nieces and nephews. Predeceasing her are her parents, Ethel and Charlie Elman; daughter­ in-law, Toni Davis-Harrison and sister-in-law, Shirley Manes.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 11 AM at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Rabbi Aubrey Glazer will officiate. Sammye actively contributed to many charities. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Pink Ribbon Girls; Miami County Hospice; Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County; Greene Street United Methodist Food Pantry; or the Piqua and/or Lehman Educational Foundations. An open house/luncheon will follow the ceremony beginning at 2:00 PM at the home of Sammye Harrison in Piqua. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.



