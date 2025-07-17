Harrison, Ronald R. "Ronny"



age 91 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Golden Years Nursing Home on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Ronny was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 14, 1934, to William Harrison and Mildred (Laws) Harrison. Ronny worked at Champion Papers for 35 years. He went to OMI and got his apprenticeship in refrigeration. He belonged to the NRA and supported their program. He was a special deputy in the Butler County Sheriff's Department in his early years. Ronny was a member of the Champion's Rifle and Pistol Club, where he captured first place. He was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by Champion for his marksmanship. Ronnie received many awards and trophies for his excellent shooting. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 686 for over 60 years. Ronny liked to write poems about his life's experiences, and some included were My Grandma's prayers, The men in Blue (Police), The Up St., baseball War, The Ole Outhouse, and so many more. One of his poem's were going to get published, but he didn't pursue it. Ronny loved to be around family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and using his metal detector and going to state parks. He read a lot, mostly history, true crimes stories and loved listening to country music. Ronnie was a member of the Tri County Assembly of God Church in Fairfield. He read his Bible a lot. Ronnie worked hard and always had side jobs in air conditioning. He had many hobbies in leather carving, southwest bonnets, and reloading ammunition. Ronnie loved the west and would have loved to eventually move their, even though that time never happened. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Harrison; his two sons, Duane Harrison and Rick Harrison; grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his siblings, Elmer (Butch) and Jerry Frederick, and Becky Rensing and all their families. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Harrison; his daughter, Michelle Hodgetts; his daughter in law Esther Harrison; his brothers, Billy and Victor (Skip) Frederick; and sisters Jeanne McIntosh and Lorena Wharton. Graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, 6894 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday July 18, 2025, at 2PM with Rev. Elby Harrison officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Golden Years Nursing Home, 2436 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton, OH 45013, and Bella Care Hospice, 110 Boggs Lane, Suite 200, Springfield, OH 45246. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



