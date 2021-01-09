HARRISON, Mary

HARRISON (Hale), Mary Kathryn



Mary Kathryn (Hale) Harrison, 89, a lifelong resident of



Middletown, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at her home. She was born August 8, 1931, the daughter of Floyd Pierce Hale and Ruth Ann (Wells) Hale. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alva Lewis ("Jasper")



Harrison, Jr.; brother, Gordon Hale; and sister, Alma (Hale)



Wilson. Mrs. Harrison was the office manager of the local Heber Jones Cadillac/Oldsmobile car dealership for many years. She was an avid bowler and golfer, and was made a member of the Middletown Women's Bowling Hall of Fame in 1992. In retirement, she spent much of her time crocheting, cooking, baking, and gardening. She is survived by her son, Robert of Springfield; nephew, Carl Wayne Tibbs and wife Carol of Lebanon, niece Judith Anne (Tibbs) Wilson and



husband Russ of Miamisburg. Arrangements are being made through Wilson Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home. No



Visitation or Funeral Service will be held. Inurnment will be on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm at North Monroe



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a tax deductible, memorial contribution to the Middletown Area Senior Citizens, Inc. to provide meals and transportation to local



seniors in need. http://www.centralconnections.org, 3907



Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044-5006. Make check payable to "Central Connections" and write "Shelf Stable" on the check memo line. Please sign the guestbook at



