HARRISON, Leroy "Lee"



Leroy "Lee" Harrison, age 76, of Union, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on October 5, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on January 1, 1946, to the late Jerry and Martha (Love) Harrison, raised by his great-grandparents: Pearl and Charles Love in Los Angeles, California. Lee proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968, serving in Vietnam. He was also a Veterans Service Officer at Montgomery County for 15 years, before he retired. Lee was a member of The Vietnam Veterans of America Miami Valley Chapter 97, a friend of Bill W., and he enjoyed traveling the U.S. with his wife, DeeDee. He was very knowledgeable with computers, gaming, and 3D printing. Most of all, Lee enjoyed making people laugh and spending time with his family. Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Anita "DeeDee" (Kastner) Harrison, children: Lori (Chris) Ulnick, Michael Harrison, William Harrison, grandchildren: Jacob (Maddie), Destiny (Brandon), Jalynn, Alissa, Tyler, Nathan, great-grandchildren: Coen, and Ian, sister-in-law: Peggy Whaley, brother-in-law: Phillip Kastner, fur companion: Charlie, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss his quick wit and good sense of humor. In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his grandson: Christopher, and brothers-in-law: Thomas Kastner and W. David Whaley Sr. A Graveside Service will be held for Lee at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Vietnam Veterans of America Miami Valley Chapter, 97 (VVA CHAPTER #097, PO Box 2707, Dayton, Ohio 45401). Online condolences may be made to the family at



