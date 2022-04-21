HARRISON, Earlene E.



Earlene E. Harrison, age 97 of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Berkeley Square. She was born June 3, 1924, in Loveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Lotta (nee Owen) Constable. Earlene is the dear mother of Gary Harrison, Randy (Diana) Harrison, Cindy (Kit) Kull, Jeff (Lena) Harrison, and the late Ronald Harrison; grandmother of Kari (Cory) Harman, Skip Harrison, Rainee (Justin) Herod, Lita Murphy-Bruggeman, Natosha (Todd) Zimmerman, Shawna (Jacob) Cain, Randy (Lisa) Harrison, Jr., Jason (fiance Jennifer) Combs, Chad (fiance Angie) Combs, Jeff Harrison, II, and Delaney Harrison; great-grandmother of Sydney, Haley, Celina, Chandler, Lexy, Shelby, Tanner, T.J., Austin, Aaiden, Randall, Marshall, Wyatt, Kolt, and Jae'Liana; great-great-grandmother of 4; sister of Virginia (George) Whitaker, Bertha Townsley, Wanda Minnelli, Wilbur (Sandy) Constable, Don Constable, and the late Earl Constable, Jr., Richard Constable, and Viola Constable. Visitation 5-8 PM, Friday, April 22, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Fairfield Church of God, 6001 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. Burial to follow in Union Cemetery in Loveland, Ohio. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

