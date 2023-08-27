Harris, Wilbur Clayton



Wilbur Clayton Harris, age 91, of Trenton, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born January 22, 1932 in Spring Hope, North Carolina to James M. and Sallie Lamm Harris. Wilbur served four years in the Air Force entering in 1951. He was stationed in Japan and mostly worked on B-29 reconnaissance aircrafts. He received his honorable discharge in 1955. Wilbur worked at Armco Steel and retired after thirty-six years of service. He was a member of Little Miami Primitive Baptist Church. Wilbur's greatest joy was to share about his Lord and Savior as well as his family. Wilbur listened to sermons and asked about his family up until he was no longer able to speak. Words cannot describe Wilbur's faithfulness and passion towards Christ and his family. Wilbur's favorite Bible verse was John 6:37, which he quoted frequently. Wilbur is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Harris; his beloved daughter, Julie Flick and her husband Scott Flick; and three granddaughters, Adrienne, Erin, and Lauren. Wilbur was blessed to be survived by three great-grandchildren, Clayton, Cole, and Cam. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Lockwood and her husband Thad Lockwood. He was preceded in death by: his loving son, John C. Harris; one sister and three brothers. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue will be Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 5:00  8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Elder Don Wheat officiating. Burial after the funeral service will be at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle-Five Points Road, Centerville, Ohio 45458. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Hospice of Middletown and/or the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy maybe shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for Wilbur's family





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com