HARRIS, Thomas L.



On 8-21-21, Thomas L. Harris, passed away at home, surrounded by family. He is succeeded by his wife, Paula, daughters, Valerie and Helen, brother, Doug, parents, Tom and Nina and many wonderful friends. As a lover of science, he elected to donate his body to WSU's Med School. Since Tom loved Buckeye football, there will be a tailgate style, Celebration of Life, on his upcoming birthday. For details, email: CelebrationOfLifeTLH@yahoo.com.