Harris, Ray "Ka Boobie"



Ray Harris "Ka-Boobie", age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Monday, February 26, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am.



