Harris, Ray

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Harris, Ray "Ka Boobie"

Ray Harris "Ka-Boobie", age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Monday, February 26, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

