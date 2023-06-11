Harris, Kyle M.



Harris, Kyle M., 32, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Kyle was born September 26, 1990 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Cynthia S. Kristoff. He graduated from Springfield High and was an avid sports fan. He especially loved playing basketball and football. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Tiffani; five children, Kaiden, A'lenah, A'niyah, A'layla, Kyle, Jr.; brother, Nick Kristoff; sister-in-love, Brittney; a niece, Emelia; mother and father-in-love, Daniel and Curlean Davis; father by love, Zyrone Bibbs; special nephew, Danny Davis III; special friends, Summer and Nekita; and many other close friends and family. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Kristoff; paternal grandmother, Gladys Harris; and cousin, Tyler Fullen. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

