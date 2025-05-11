Harris, Katie

Harris, Katie Mae

Katie Mae Harris, age 81, departed this life on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.

She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10AM. Followed by service 11 AM, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com

