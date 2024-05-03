Harris, Jeff W.



Age 54, of Centerville will be remembered for his vibrant personality and love for life. Known for his passion for sports, Jeff never missed a game, particularly supporting Ohio State, the Reds, and any team his daughter, Natalie, played on. As we gather to celebrate Jeff's life, a visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, followed by Funeral Services at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County. For full obituary please visit www. Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com