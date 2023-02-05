HARRIS, Harold David "Dave"



75, of Springfield passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born April 16, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Louis Thomas and Betty Jane Harris. Dave was an electrician owning his own business and retiring from New River Electric Corp. He was self-taught and a very hard worker, he loved to tinker around always working on a project. He enjoyed collecting antiques, loved muscle cars and NASCAR. He adored his beloved dogs, especially Brandy, Haley, and Brit. He loved spending time with family, will be greatly missed and forever cherished. Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol J. (King) Harris; his children: Cherri Wallace (Bill), Dan Harris (Christy) and Debbie Shuman; a brother: Ronnie Harris (Linda); six grandchildren: Jake Shuman, Nicole Volk (Matt), Luke Shuman (Aliya), Nathan Wallace (Jamie), Gracie Harris and Drew Harris; two great-grandchildren: Everly Wallace and Mark Shuman and several brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Mark Shuman. There will be no services per Dave's request. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



