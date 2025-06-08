Harris, Evelyn

Harris (Jackson), Evelyn



Evelyn Harris age 82 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Wednesday June 4, 2025 in Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Madison County, Kentucky on July 7, 1942 the daughter of Carlos and Flora (Alexander) Jackson. She was an active member of the North Fairfield Baptist Church.



Survivors include four children, Bobby (Deborah) Clark, Kevin (Julie) Clark, Tracy Clark (Kristina Whitaker) , Christy Smith; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; a brother, Thirlon (Alma) Jackson.



Evelyn was preceded in death by 2 husbands, Versell Tuttle and Herbert Harris; a son Kenny Clark; 8 brothers; 1 sister.



Funeral services will be held at 12noon Tuesday June 10, 2025 in the Fairfield North Baptist Church, 6853 Gilmore Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011. Visitation will be from 10:00am-12noon Tuesday in the church. Burial in Millville Cemetery. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





