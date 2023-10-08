Harris, Belinda Faye
Belinda Faye Harris, age 60, of Englewood, OH, departed this life Sunday, October 1, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Restoration Church, 904 Vernon Drive, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
