Harpest, John

John R. Harpest, age 70, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by family after a lengthy, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on April 24, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Robert Harpest Sr. and Theresa Ann (May) Harpest as well as his beloved dogs, Rosco and Kodi. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Lynn (Benthall) Harpest; his two favorite black labs Harpo and Bryndy: two daughters, Yolanda (Mike) Evers children, Zoey, Kyndal and Kyleigh (Austin Kossoudji) great-grandsons AJ and Kystin; Alexia (Matthew) Schwab children, Carter, Tolek, and Gracelynn; brother Bob (Dyan) Harpest children Robby, Lindsay, Christie and Cara. John had a passion for electrical and lighting working as a Project Manager and Lighting Designer contributing to many memorable projects around the country. He served on the IES International Board, honorably judging lighting projects from around the world. Being a dedicated electrical engineer at heart John retired twice and in his final months served Wright State as a project manager. John was a life-long member of the Dayton Masonic Lodge #147. Visitation will be on Friday, April 4, 2025, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Newcomer Dayton, 4104 Needmore Rd. Memorial Service following immediately. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Dayton or the Animal Resource Center of Montgomery County.



