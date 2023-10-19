Harmuth, Glenna



Glenna Harmuth, 93, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2023, in Ohio. Born on July 2, 1930, in Dayton, Glenna was a cherished member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Glenna was the daughter of Clifford and Esther Shade and was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Bob Harmuth, her brother Jack Shade and a host of close friends.



She is survived by her two beloved daughters, Karen (Ralph) Stephens and Laura Hazen, her sister Eleanor Webber, four grandchildren Shaun Stephens, Kyle (Christina) Stephens, Brent (Trisha) Strayer and Matthew (Lacy) Strayer, and ten great-grandchildren Alexandria Stephens, Aubree Stephens, Beau Strayer, Evan Stephens, Cora Strayer, Kruze Stephens, Maverick Strayer, Chet Strayer, Maddox Strayer and Millie Strayer. Glenna's family was the center of her world, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Glenna graduated from Kiser High School in 1948 and was a proud member of the ELL Club for over 60 years. Glenna's work history was as unique as she was. For over 20 years, she worked alongside her husband at Progressive Printers, serving as a secretary. Her role was integral to the success of the business, and she took great pride in her work. A longtime member of Shiloh Church, Glenna's faith was a cornerstone of her life. Glenna was an avid golfer and a member of the Miami Valley Golf Club. She loved the camaraderie of the game and the friendships she formed on the greens. Glenna was a huge sports fan. She especially loved her Buckeyes and UD Flyers. Glenna also had a passion for traveling all over the United States with her family, particularly enjoying her time spent in Sarasota, Florida. These experiences enriched her life and brought her great joy. Visitation will be 10-12noon Friday October 20, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Funeral begins at 12noon with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Burial immediately following at Willowview Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice. In remembering Glenna, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and countless memories. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



