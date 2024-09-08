Harman, Stephan "Steve"



Harman, R. Stephan (Steve) - passed away peacefully on August 15th after a heroic fight with a rare neurodegenerative disease; Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (Google it, please). He was born on February 4, 1940 in Akron, OH and enjoyed a lifetime of birthday celebrations with his father with whom he proudly shared his birthday. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School (1958) and Denison University (1962) where he swam and played hockey. Steve was a major contributor to his Sigma Chi fraternity and later became a trustee and "Life Loyal Sig". He loved his country and enlisted in the U.S. Navy after college where he directed Naval gunfire from the central highlands for which he was awarded a Bronze Star. "Steve" married his one-of-a-kind wife Carolyn in 1975 and together had two children who share similar names - Stephanie (1977) and Stephan (1986). He claimed he didn't love Stephanie more, but certainly loved her longer. A proud family-man, Steve enjoyed the various boards he served on, the outdoors, canoeing, scouting, gardening, music, dad jokes and good humor. His life was filled with innumerable happy memories with a broad spectrum of friends and family. He was an idealist - industrious and resourceful, imaginative and inquisitive - the best of these traits he gifted to his family. He was brave and strong, too! Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Stephan) Harman and Richard Carlton Harman. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Carolyn (Marshall) Harman; His sisters, Rebecca Harman and Kathleen (James) Seitz of Colorado; Nieces and nephews from NY to CA; Daughter Stephanie and son Stephan (Kim) and grandchildren Annie and Benji Harman. He loved them more than they'll ever know. Private memorial will be held at a later date with family and friends.



