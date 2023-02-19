HARMAN, JoAnn



"The Queen"



87, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, February 17, 2023. She was born in Gatliff, Kentucky, on July 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Sena Pearl (Teague) Safriet. JoAnn retired from Community Hospital following 25 years as a lab technician. She previously worked at hospitals in Dayton and Somerset, Kentucky. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, John T. Harman; children, Brenda Rogers, Andy Harman (Vincent Dilio) and Emily Ludwig (Dave); grandchildren, Elizabeth and John Rogers; brother, Joel Hugh Safriet (Enju); and several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Janet Noss (Bob) and their children. She was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur and James Safriet. JoAnn's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Hill presiding. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



