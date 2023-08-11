Harman, Carl Brian



Chef Carl Harman, 69, of Dayton, OH passed away July 19, 2023 at Hospice. He was born March 10, 1954 to Louis Emerson Harman and Bonnie Lee Harman.



Carl is preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers John, Roger and Jeff.



Carl is survived by his sisters Anita Harman, Shirlie Harman, Brothers Dan Harman and Neal (Mary) Harman, Son Corey Harman, Daughter Courtney Harman, Stepdaughter Madison Connally, Companion Nina Connally, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Carl graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and became a prominent Chef through the Ohio Area, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Canada until his retirement. Carl spent the last of his years enjoying his time with friends and family.



Graveside Services will be held Sunday August 13, 2023, at 11am at Woodland Cemetery.



118 Woodland Ave.



Dayton, OH 45409



