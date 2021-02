HARLOW,



Violet Leontina



December 8, 1923 –



February 5, 2021





Violet was a resident of both Dayton and Dublin, OH. She was a retired nurse from the V.A. She enjoyed walking and swimming, was an avid baker, and cherished spending time with her family and pets. Due to the current COVID conditions, private family services will be held. To view complete obituary or send memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com . Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.