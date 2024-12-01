Harlow, Edith



Edith C. Harlow, age 98, died Thursday, November 28, 2024. Born December 16, 1925, to the late Elmer and Barbara (Tyson) Coppock, Edith was a resilient person, a child of the Great Depression, a teen during WWll, and a young wife and mother in the 50s & 60s. She was married to Charles Harlow Sr. for 25 years until his death in 1971. Left to finish raising their three children, Edith made sure they excelled in school, and all earned advanced degrees. She was employed at Rikes, and Sterling Freight as an auditor. In addition to being preceded in death by her husband and parents, were her siblings, Elmer Coppock, Gloria Motko, Elsie Westfall, and grandchild, Mindy Harlow. She is survived by her grateful children, Jeri (Richard) Fox, Charles (Beth) Harlow, and Robyn (Joel) Eck. Her memory will be treasured by her grandchildren, Amy (Odie) Anyanwu, Anna Fox, Meagan (Kerem) Kuzucu, Lindsay Harlow, Kyle (Laura) Harlow, Emily Eck, Molly Eck and great grandchildren, Zoey and Isaiah Anyanwu and Olivia Harlow. The family wishes to thank Dr. Andrea Dillon and Hospice of Ohio for their care for our mother. Graveside services will be held December 3, 2024, at 2pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Donnelsville Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Northmont FISH, Friends in Service of Humanity (F.I.S.H.) 265 Smith Dr., Englewood, Ohio 45315. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



