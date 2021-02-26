HARKINS, Connie

HARKINS (Whitacre),



Connie Irene



Aug. 25, 1935-Feb. 20, 2021



Connie I. (Whitacre) Harkins, a retired elementary school



librarian and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother passed away on



Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Charlottesville, VA. Connie was born in Canton, Ohio; daughter of Lawson and Helen



Whitacre (Minerva, Ohio). When she was 12 years old she and her sister moved to Springfield, Ohio, to live at the Masonic Home for Children. While living in Springfield, she and her sister became foster children of Richard (Dick) and Helen Stocker. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1953. She attended



Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, where she received her Associates Degree in Education and was granted a



teaching certificate to begin teaching school in the Springfield community.



In 1960, she moved to San Bernardino, California, to live with two high school friends and rekindled her relationship with James David Harkins (Springfield, Ohio). They were married December 24, 1960, and spent a few more years in Southern California before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1966. They remained together for 30 years during which they raised their two children. Connie continued her education and in 1976 she received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Arizona State University. She spent the next 15 years working as an elementary school librarian in the Washington School District in Phoenix. After retiring in 1994, she moved to the Charlottesville, Virginia, area to be closer to her daughter and grandsons. She was an active member of Olivet Presbyterian Church and an avid reader. She volunteered in her retirement years in many capacities which included reading to young students at Broadus Wood Elementary School where her grandsons



attended. She also loved watching Jeopardy and listening to Frank Sinatra.



In addition to all her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, their son David, brother Mac, and sister Cynthia "Cinny" Cameron.



She is survived by her daughter Amy Harkins Ezell, (Scott) of Earlysville, VA, three grandsons: Foster J. Ezell, Brogan M. Ezell and Cooper S. Ezell; her sister Anne Stocker Zawodniak (Richard) Carson City, Nevada, and many nieces and nephews. She was known by her grandsons as "Nana". They were all dear to her heart and the joy of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Connie's memory by reading a book or donating to a charity of your choice. A private family



gathering will take place at a later date in Arizona.

