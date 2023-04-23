Hargraves, Langford

Hargraves II, Langford Clark "Lanny"



Langford "Lanny" Hargraves passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by cousins William Hargraves III and Gene Hargraves, and many other cousins and friends. He lived his entire life in Oxford, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife Doti Hargraves and his parents Langford C. Hargraves I and Luvenia "Lulu" Barry Hargraves. Lanny was born on June 10, 1946. He completed elementary and junior high at Stewart school and graduated from Talawanda High School in 1964. He retired from Miami University as a member of the custodial staff at Millett Hall. Lanny was involved in several local organizations in the Oxford community. He served on the boards of the Kiwanis, the Oxford Museum Association, and the Community Counseling & Crisis Center. He was on the Leadership Team of Age-Friendly Oxford, and he also was a Life Member of the Oxford Branch of the NAACP and was recently elected Member at Large. Lanny will be interred next to his wife Doti in Woodside Cemetery in Oxford. A public memorial service is being planned and details will be announced when available. He will be remembered for his friendly demeanor, sense of humor and big smile. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

