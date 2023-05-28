Hardy, Mason Lloyd



Age 92 of Fairborn, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Friends Care Nursing Home in Yellow Springs. He was born on September 2, 1930, in Sardinia, Ohio, to Allen and Maude (Malone) Hardy. He was married to Ina Mae (Weber) for over 55 years. She passed away in December 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael Hardy, his brother Allen and his sister Thelma Hisey.



He is survived by his children, Darrell (Peggy) Hardy and Dale (Lorie) Hardy, his daughter-in-law Susie Hardy, his grandchildren Adam Hardy, Kevin (Kelsey) Hardy, Rebecca (Russell) Howes, Rachel (Jeremy) Schneider and Hannah Hardy, his great-grandson Mason Howes and special friend Phyllis Mangas.



Mason was a Korean Veteran of the United States Army. He retired as a Computer Specialist at Wright Patterson AFB. He was a member of Hillside Chapel in Beavercreek and the Hillside Church of God in Springfield, Ohio.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 11am to 1pm at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Dan Fiorini officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio.



