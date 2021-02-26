X

HARDWICK, Harry

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HARDWICK, Harry

"Flat top"

Age 82, of Dayton passed away Sun., Feb. 21, 2021. Private

funeral service will be held on Sat., Feb. 27, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. John E. Kidd, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk- through viewing, Sat. at the

funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM. The family will be

present at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum. For full obituary, visit

http://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.