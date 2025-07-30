Harding, Myron

Harding, Myron Eric

Myron Eric Harding, 66, of Springfield, Ohio went home to eternal rest on Thursday, July 24, 2025. He was born January 10, 1959 in Springfield, Ohio a son of Earl and Geneva (Woods) Harding. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Erika Moore; a granddaughter, Layla-Ann Brown; mother, Geneva Harding; a sister, Michelle (Mike) McClurg and a host of other relatives and best of friends. Visitation is Friday, August 1, 2025 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

