HARDING, Janet

HARDING (Meadows),



Janet



Age 91, of Englewood, died peacefully at home on October 31, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 24, 1929, to Lester and Gweneth Meadows who predecease her. Janet was also



preceded in death by her



beloved husband, Jack L.



Harding in 2013, and by her



siblings Donald and James Meadows, and Mary Ellen Duncan, as well as brothers and



sisters-in-law James and Lucille Harding, Ambrose and Jeanne Rollins, Richard Harding, Don Duncan and Sylvia Meadows. She is survived by her son, who was her primary caregiver



Jeffrey of Englewood, daughter Joy and her husband Rick Rogers of Springfield, son Jon and his wife Catina of Holland, OH. She loved her grandchildren who survive as well, Richard J. Rogers, Dylan Gill and Marquise and Alex Harding as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Janet grew up in the Westwood neighborhood of Dayton and was graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1947. She and Jack married on June 6, 1953, and made Englewood their permanent home in 1963. She worked for Dr. Terry L. Powell, DDS, for twenty years and greatly enjoyed interacting with his patients. She was a charter and active member of the United Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, serving as an elder, deacon, Board secretary and Sunday school teacher. Janet loved volunteering, reading and sports, traveling to Siesta Key, FL, and



hosting family events. She was a gracious, compassionate, thoughtful and kind person with a great sense of humor. While a global top-100 Yahtzee player, her euchre skills were lacking. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service is planned for 2021. Interment Arlington Cemetery in Brookville by Pastor Coleen Beasecker. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the United Christian Church, 8611 Hoke Rd., Clayton, OH 45315 in Janet's memory.



