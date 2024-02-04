Hardesty, Eliane

HARDESTY (Coldiron), Eliane



HARDESTY, Elaine Coldiron, age 59, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 27, 2024 at her residence. She was born September 9, 1964 in Middletown Among survivors, is her husband of 38 years, Bob Hardesty. A Celebration of Life for Elaine will be Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ray Phillips, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stratford Heights Church of God. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



