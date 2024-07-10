Hardarce, Mark

Mark A. Hardarce, 61, of New Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8th, 2024. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11th, 2024 from 5-7 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 12th, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. Online expressions may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

