HAPNER, Marilyn Kay



HAPNER, Marilyn Kay, age 85 of Clayton, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 28, 1939 in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late John A. & Geneva (Stokes) Hapner. Marilyn was a 1957 graduate of Northridge High School and started her career with Winter's Bank shortly after graduation as a data entry specialist. By 1983, Marilyn was a member of Bank One Quarter Century Club and ultimately retired as a Vice-President with Chase Bank in 1995. Her family and friends, many of whom where her "work family" were truly important to Marilyn. She was a generous supporter of various charities but particularly focused on her love of animals and children. Preceded in death by her parents, and her older brothers, John A. Hapner and Robert E. Hapner. Marilyn is survived by nieces and nephews, Daniel J. Hapner (Margie), Thomas R. Hapner (Melissa); Susan L. Hapner, Peggy M. Hapner, Barbara A. Hapner and Kristi (Hapner) Smith (Greg); great nieces and nephews, Dr. Kyle Hapner, Sarah Griffin, Nicholas & Lauren Hapner and Daniel & Eli Smith; great-great nieces and nephews, Kendall & Lincoln Hapner, Jasper Tobias, Grayson & Gemma Leopold; along with many extended family members and wonderful friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 17 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Pastor Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 in Marilyn's memory.



