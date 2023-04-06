Hansford, Nelda N.

McClannan - Hansford (Whitacre), Nelda N.



Nelda N. Hansford, 86 of Dayton, OH and formerly of Oak Harbor, OH died Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Aventura at Carriage Inn in Dayton, OH under the care of Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was born March 15, 1937 in Red Key, IN to the late Paul and Cherry (VanDuesen) Whitacre. On June 5, 1955 she married Jack L. McClannan and they had 3 children: Edwin, Valerie, and Tami.



Nelda was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ where she was active in the BCS Food Pantry. She was also attending Grace Baptist Church, Oak Harbor and Shiloh UCC, Dayton, OH. She loved reading, especially the Bible and her dogs.







Survivors include her children: Edwin (Sook) McClannan of Fayetteville, NC, Valerie (Cliff) Wheeler of Texas, Tami (Belinda) Rhoads of Dayton, OH; grandchildren: Charles, Natalie, Sarah, Edwin, Jr, and Ian; great-grandchildren: Savannah and Sierra. She was preceded in death by her husband's Jack McClannan and Dee Hansford; great-grandson Dakota, and brothers Phillip and Paul Whitacre.



Funeral Services will begin at 12pm on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:30am until the time of Service. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be given to Shiloh United Church of Christ (Food Pantry), 5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415 or Magee Marsh, 13229 State Route 2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.

