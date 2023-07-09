Hansen, George Jeffrey



George Jeffrey Hansen, age 59, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2023. George was born August 20, 1963 in Xenia, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents: George John Hansen, father and Yvonne Marie Hansen, mother. He is survived by his six siblings: Julia A Johnson, John A Hansen (Debbie), Diana J Storm, Joseph E Hansen (Angela) Patricia M Gillette (Jeffrey) and Michael G Hansen. George graduated from Town And Country Day School in Springfield. He participated in Special Olympics and worked at TAC industries. He also attended Options For All Dayhab for many years. What a privilege it was to have had Georgie in our lives. He taught us so many things about life and love that we may not even have acknowledged or understood until now. He was a pure soul. His life has been a miracle from the beginning. George had a superior sense of humor, and he loved every person that he met. He was a great man. The simple things were important to him, and he was appreciative of every single thing someone did for him or gave him. He was a hugger. He had a smile that could light up a stadium. George loved all holidays, especially his birthday. He was sure to remind everyone about his birthday, but he always remembered their's. He loved life, family, people, classic rock, country music and the Brady Bunch; but he loved his mother the most and Georgie was Mom's favorite. For the ones who knew and loved him, our world will not be the same without Georgie in it. The Hansen family expresses their appreciation to the Flora Homes administration and the many caregivers for their overwhelming love and care for Georgie over the span of 30 years. In addition, the family would like to thank Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care of our loved one. A celebration of life will be held at a later time and date to be announced when all who knew and loved Georgie can gather and share Georgie stories. Burial will take place at Glen Haven cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



