Hansen, Gary Lee



age 71, of Centerville, OH, formerly of Detroit, MI, passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025. A visitation will be held from 12-4pm on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service to follow. A live stream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Matthew Gumbel '91 Scholarship (https://www.uofdjesuit.org/giving/matthew-gumbel-91-scholarship), Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or your favorite charity. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



