Hansel, James M.



James (Jim) Marvin Hansel. Born October 2nd, 1929, Passed away peacefully October 13th,2024 at the age of 95. He was born in Oxford, Ohio to Harry and Edith Hansel. He was the youngest of four children, Robert Hansel, Faye Snyder, Nita Stephan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Mary Jane (Byrge) Hansel. Jim is survived by three children Jeff Hansel (Julie) of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky; Tim Hansel of Franklin, Ohio; and Jill Erwin (Cynthia) of Deming, New Mexico. He had three grandchildren. Heidi Dunn, Hunter Ague and Chelsea Waugh and three great grandchildren, Rubie, Michaela, Sutton. Jim graduated from Stewart High School in Oxford in 1947 where he played basketball and met Mary Jane who was a cheerleader. They were married on October 2, 1948. After high school Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in flight control. After the Air Force Jim bought and operated Grand Dry Cleaners in Hamilton, Ohio. Jim was approached by the largest dry-cleaning chain in Ohio, Capital Varsity Company and joined as Vice President managing multiple cleaning plants and locations. Jim worked over 40 years with Capital. On his retirement, Jim and Mary Jane moved to their dream retirement mini farm in Franklin, Ohio where they grew vegetables and Jim worked at his beloved hobby, restoring antique cars. Jim was a devout, long-term member of the First United Methodist Church of Springboro. He was a long-term member of the Dayton Buckeye Model A Club. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, neighbor, friend and mentor to many and he will be missed. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH, 45066 with Pastor Joe Royer officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The family requests donations in his name be made to: First United Methodist Church of Springboro, Ohio "Mission First Endowment Fund" Memories or online condolences may be left for the Hansel Family at www.anderson-fh.com.



