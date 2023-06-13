Hannah, Ralph



Ralph Hannah, 84, of Springfield, Ohio was born on August 31, 1938 in Ashland, Kentucky to Lon and Gladys (Webb) Hannah. He went to be with the lord on June 10, 2023 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City, Ohio. He worked at Johns Manville for 37 years. He enjoyed working on and collecting cars, gardening, camping, and doing things with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was loved by many and touched the lives of all who knew him. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George, Lon Jr, and Eugene; sisters, Jenny Huber, Bertha Church, Beula Stradling, Mary Risner, and Dortha Mae Pack. He is survived by the love of his life, Nancy (Davis) Hannah, whom he married on June 30, 1967; son, David (Janette) Hannah; three daughters, Tammy Hannah, Melody (Stamper) Huey, and Jennifer (Stamper) Mahoney; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bonnie Reed, Doris Stradling, and Peggy (Mike) Montieth; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9-10 am. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

