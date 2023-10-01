Hanna, Jack



Jack Hanna, 88, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Donald and Lila Mary (Brewer) Hanna. Jack graduated from Grinnell College with a bachelor's degree in business. He spent his career in industrial sales and retired from Wisconsin Box Co. He was a devoted member of Enon United Methodist Church where he served as head usher for over 16 years. Jack enjoyed time spent with his weekly men's Bible study group. He volunteered at Dayton Children's Hospital serving in many areas and was named an honorary TWIG. Jack liked golfing, looking through the newspaper, watching the Bengals and being outside tending to his garden. Jack was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Jamie Hanna; his daughter and son-in-law, Kellie and Scott Miller; sister-in-law, Sue Jones; many nieces and nephews as well as many wonderful friends who were like family to Jack. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Tom Etheridge, and his brother-in-law, Al Jones. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, October 5th from 5-8 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 7th at 11 a.m. at Enon United Methodist Church. An additional visitation will be held an hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made in Jack's memory to Dayton Children's Hospital "TWIGs TOT Program" or Enon United Methodist Church's memorial fund in Jack's name. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





