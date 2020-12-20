HANKINS, Diana



Age 73, of Dayton, passed away surrounded by family and friends December 16, 2020, at her home. She was born in Alliance, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Hankins, mother and father, Delbert and LaDonna Castle, sister, Patricia Darner and brother, William Castle. She is survived by her daughter Penny Greene (Steven), grandson Joshua Taylor (Amber), great-grandchildren, Payton and Hunter, sisters, Janet Damron (William) and Deborah Swiger (Larence), brother, Richard Castle (Stephen Hull), brother-in-law Richard Darner as well as many nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. She was an amazing, selfless woman who was loved by many. She could always be found watching a baseball or softball game for her great-grandchildren. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hospice of Dayton for the amazing care they provided. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel at 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm. Chaplain Michael Montgomery will be officiating. Interment will take place at Valley View Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held after interment at the Xenia Learning Academy, 784 Bellbrook Avenue, Xenia. The state of Ohio is under a mandatory mask mandate and requires that a mask be worn in all public places.

