HANIGAN,



James Christopher



Fairfield - There are some people in life that others universally look up to, aspire to be like, and naturally emulate. Jim Hanigan was certainly one of those people, and he will forever be remembered as a tremendous father, husband, brother, and friend. Jim completed his journey on Earth on January 13th, 2022, and his final days were spent surrounded by his #1 priority: his family. At 55 years old, Jim endured more than a lifetime of ailments, but you never heard him use that as a reason not to be a great human being to all those he interacted with. Jim took an



unparalleled amount of pride in his relationships with his wife, children, extended family, and friends.



It's easy for anyone who interacted with Jim to describe how he made others better. Jim was known for his sarcastic wit, even in his final days as he cracked jokes to his wife, Lisa, when he couldn't even keep his eyes open. He was a great



listener, gave great advice tailored to his audience, and loved propping others up around him. Jim told his fair share of jokes, too. If you were intentionally insulted by Jim, you know you had made it in his good graces. A graduate of Hart High School, UCSB (Bachelor's), and Miami of Ohio (Master's), Jim went on to lead a successful career in marketing. He loved



organizing events/gatherings – especially those that were a



result of a Fantasy Football Title, and he looked forward to



every family reunion. Jim is survived by his wife Lisa, two



children Kate and Jack, parents Dan and Joan Hanigan (Valencia, CA), sisters Mary (Hanigan) Hallman (Scranton, PA), Cathy (Hanigan) Salovich (Valencia, CA), Jennifer Hanigan (Valencia, CA), Carolyn Hanigan (Middletown, RI), and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 29th at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014.



Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to the Jim Hanigan Memorial GoFundMe.



