Haney, Prentiss

Haney, Jr., Prentiss "Junior"



Born May 29, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on May 9, 2025. He was a beloved son, father, Marine, and community pillar. A 1982 graduate of Nettie Lee Roth High School, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served honorably, earning accolades for his outstanding service, discipline, and dedication to the Corps' core values.



An entrepreneur at heart, Haney founded Haney's Lawn Care & Landscaping in 1990 and found peace in working outdoors. He was a mentor to many, especially young men, through coaching, community work, and everyday life. A Charter Member of the Noontime Basketball Association and Assistant Coach for Colonel White's championship team, Haney served his community with strength and heart.



He adored his family-especially his mother, Anner Lang, and his pride and joy, his son Prentiss J. Haney. He is survived by a devoted family and many whose lives he touched. He will be remembered for his unwavering love, loyalty, and legacy of service. Semper Fi, Haney. You served well.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM, followed by a service honoring his life and legacy at 12:00 PM at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 South Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417. Cards, flowers, donations, or other gifts of acknowledgment can be sent to H.H. Roberts Mortuary addressed to Prentiss Haney Jr.



HHRoberts.com



