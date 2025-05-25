Haney, Douglas E.



Douglas Edward Haney, affectionately known as Doug, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2025, at the age of 64, at Kettering Medical Center. Born on August 21, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, known for his vibrant personality and his ability to live life to the fullest. Doug graduated from the class of 1979 at Northwestern High School and dedicated 34 years of his career to Honda before retiring. He was deeply passionate about various interests, including The Ohio State University Football, Cincinnati Bengals Football, Cincinnati Reds and cheering on Jeff Gordon during NASCAR season. Doug held a special place in his heart for attending sporting events and activities for his children and grandchildren, always cheering them on with enthusiasm. He was also fond of traveling to beaches with his beloved wife, Kelly, and found joy in their time spent together, especially at their "happy place" in Clearwater, Florida. His sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile lit up any room he walked into. He was truly the life of the party. A devoted family man, Doug is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kelly Haney; his son Brandon (Jennifer) Haney; his daughter Courtney (Zach) Yates; his step-sons Casey (Katie) Jones and Corey Jones; his sisters Pamela (James) Cox and Brenda Stevenson; and his brother Roger (Joy) Haney. Doug was a proud grandfather to Claire, Luke, Nora, Baylee, Kaden, Kynlee, Kenna, and Tanner, who were an endless source of joy and pride in his life. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law Glenda DeWitt, brother-in-law Bill (Angie) DeWitt, and numerous nieces and nephews including: Andrew Cox, Matthew Cox, Bradley Cox, Amanda Lake, Heather Wickline, Billy Wickline, Jennifer Mahoney, Jessie Bevington, Christopher Haney, Haley Baughman, Carah Cooper, Eric DeWitt, Kara Van Zant, Nick Griffith and Allie Hoelscher who cherished his presence. Doug was preceded in death by his beloved son Nick Haney, his father Lovel Haney, his mother Mary (Draper) Haney, and his niece Stacy Haney, as well as his father-in-law Errol "Sonny" DeWitt. The family will be holding a celebration of life "Doug Style" at the Union Club, 139 W High St., on Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Doug will be remembered for his goofy sense of humor, his love of family, and the countless happy memories he created throughout his life. His legacy of laughter and love will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions in Doug's honor to go to the National Autism Association. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





