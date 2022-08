HANEY, Albert C.



Albert C. Haney, age 81 of Englewood, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Versailles Health Care Center. Funeral Service 10:00 AM, Friday at Salem Old German Baptist Brethren, 9995 Barnes Road, Clayton, OH. Visitation 3-8 PM on Thursday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford.



