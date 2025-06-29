Hanaway, Douglas

Hanaway Jr., Douglas B.



Douglas B. Hanaway, Jr. "Scooter", age 38, passed away peacefully at his home on June 9, 2025. Born on April 6, 1987, in Springfield, Ohio, Doug was the beloved son of Douglas Sr. and Julia (Clark) Hanaway. A proud 2005 graduate of Shawnee High School, Doug went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Wright State University in 2018. Most recently, he worked as a financial advisor with Edward Jones, where he brought care and dedication to his clients. Doug was so much more than his titles  he was a cherished son, devoted father, loyal brother, blessed nephew, and caring friend. Above all, he adored his son, Easton. Doug often said Easton was the greatest love of his life, and his love for him reached beyond the moon and back. He is survived by his loving parents; his brothers, Kristopher and Nicholas Hanaway; his uncle, Kenneth Clark (fiancé Katie), cousins, Isaiah and Hannah Clark; uncle and aunt, Jeff (Tammy) Blair, the mother of his son, Ashley Hanaway, and his precious son Easton, who was the center of his world. Doug is also survived by two people who were like family in every way that mattered  his bonus sister and brother, Megan (Lance) and Grant Miller  who shared a lifelong bond with him, built on unconditional love. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents. Doug will be remembered for his infectious laugh, quick wit, and his deep love for his family, friends, and sports  especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Reds. His vibrant spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. A Celebration of Life will be held in Doug's honor on Saturday, July 5th at 3:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home, 2425 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio. Guests will be received for an hour prior to the service. The Hanaway family warmly invites all who knew and loved Doug to join in remembering his life. In tribute to his love for the Steelers, guests are encouraged to wear black and yellow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the account of Easton Hanaway, c/o Ashley Hanaway, Fifth Third Bank. Please visit www.jacksonlytle.com for more information regarding making a memorial contribution. "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."  Psalm 34:18





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com