HAMPEL (Barok), Irene



Age 95, born in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Married August Hampel and God gifted them with three children Peggy, David and Francis. Irene (Aunt Toots) passed away in Las Vegas on 02/26/2021. In Loving Memory you are always on our minds and forever in our hearts. Your family and friends miss you and love you.