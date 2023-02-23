X
HAMMONS, Lester

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HAMMONS, Lester "Bub"

Lester "Bub" Hammons, 58, of Springfield, passed away February 17, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 22, 1964, in Springfield, the son of Arsel and Dessie (Hall) Hammons. Mr. Hammons enjoyed his Camaro, being outside watching the deer in nature and spending time with his loving family. He also was an avid Michigan fan. He is survived by one son, Kevin Hammons; siblings, Dyian (Carl) Johnson, Anita Hammons and Carol (Keith) Castle; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Tina Everage and Ola Goodridge; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

