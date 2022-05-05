HAMMONS, Julia J.



59, of Miamisburg, Ohio, fell asleep in death in the presence of her husband and her eldest daughter, Shanna, early Friday morning, on April 29, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 30, 1962, to the late Cheryl and Bill Ireland. Julia is survived by her husband and best friend of 22 years, Terry Hammons. They knew from the first moment they met they would be together. Also surviving is her daughter Shanna (Isaac) Lacayo; son Sterling Gregory; daughters Sierra



(Michael) Branham, Savana Stills; grandchildren Violet,



Madison, Jayden, Linden, Graham, Christopher, and Austin; siblings Marty (Christine) Ireland, Glenn Ireland, Jennifer Sloan; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. Julia loved to share her hope with others, even serving full time in the ministry until her death. She was baptized as one of



Jehovah's Witnesses on July 9, 1988. Julia had a beautiful smile and a big heart and was always very giving. She loved to travel with her husband Terry, one of her favourite's being the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Julia loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and lovingly referred to her grandchildren as her "sparkles." Services will be held via Zoom at 1 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, invitation provided by



family. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel.

