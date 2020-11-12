HAMMOND, Jerry



Jerry Hammond, 68, of Springfield, went to be



with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020, in his home. He was born on September 17, 1952, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Jack



"Ace" L. and Sara J. (Ernest) Hammond. Jerry loved the Lord, family, motorcycles and spending time with his friends. He had a huge servant's heart and enjoyed fixing things for people. He played guitar and enjoyed being a worship leader. He is survived by his loving wife Melanie (Rapp) Hammond of 44 years, children: Sarah (Andy) Page and Joel (Emily) Hammond; seven grandchildren: Thor, Aprillia, Keagan, Ransom and Crew Page; and Jonas and Callan Hammond; siblings: Tom (Pat) Hammond and Lisa (Doug) Hammond-Laughlin; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was also preceded in death by his sister, Anne Redmond. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will begin on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the Vineyard Northridge Church, 4650 Ridgewood Rd. E., Springfield, with Pastor Neil Haney officiating. Livestreaming through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page will begin at the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Jerry's memorial video and online condolences may be viewed at



www.littletonandrue.com



