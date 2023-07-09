Hammer, William

Hammer, Jr., William Earl "Bill"



age 83 of Kettering Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. Bill was most known for being a great son, brother, father, husband, and grandfather. He had a great passion for engineering. He was a former executive at the Duriron Company and President of the Engineers Club of Dayton. Bill's national expertise in Management Information Systems Engineering and Business Analytics inspired him to share and mentor future leaders in the field as an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton teaching Information Systems and Business. Services will be held at David's Cemetery on July 14th at noon with visitation half hour prior. For the full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com